Pictou East NDP candidate Joy Polley say Health Care a Major Issue with Voters

The NDP candidate for Pictou East says health care is a major issue in the riding, adding mental

health services are also on the minds of residents.

Joy Polley, described by the NDP Website as a queer, non-binary resident of Fraser’s Mountain, has a history of volunteering in the area and was the recipient of the Lieutenant Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Award. Polley stated they are in favour of a community first approach to handling concerns of residents.

When asked what the NDP has to do to win over local voters, Polley pointed to the NDP’s ability to connect with people, noting the PC incumbents are a bit out of touch with everyday residents.

Polley is an active volunteer, offering her time and effort to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, MADD Pictou County, People First of Nova Scotia, Mental Health Roundtable, Pivot, Global Pride, and Pictou County Rainbow Community, for which they received the Ed Bowden Wellness Award for the parent support group they developed.