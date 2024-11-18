Pictou East PC Candidate Tim Houston says Investments in Health Care and Education Investments Remain Priorities

Pictou East incumbent Tim Houston said he will continue to invest in health care and education should he be re-elected.

Houston, who was first elected to the Pictou East riding in 2013 and re-elected in 2017, became the leader of the provincial PC party in 2018. In 2021, he won re-election yet again and was named premier of Nova Scotia.

He said the PCs brought signifigant infrastructure investments to Pictou County, pointing to money going towards recreation facilities, the local NSCC, and the DeCoste Centre. along with road and bridge work. While Houston said there is more work to be done, he also noted he feels the PC party showed it supports people and communities.

Houston said he feels Nova Scotians are best served by a PC government, adding he is asking people to get out and support their local PC candidate, along with asking for the support of the residents of Pictou East.