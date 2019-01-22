Pictou Employee Held Up at Knifepoint

The Pictou District RCMP is investigating an incident from last night, where an employee was robbed at knifepoint.

Police say shortly before 6:30, an employee was leaving a business on Veteran’s Drive in Pictou with the day’s deposits. She got into her car, and before she closed the door, a man grabbed the door, approached her, pointed a knife at her stomach and told her to give him the money. She gave the man the bag and he fled on foot. No one was hurt and there were no witnesses.

The suspect is described as a man, about six foot tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark coloured hoodie with a zipper in the front and fur lining in the hood. His hood was up and he was wearing a mask that covered the lower half of his face.

An RCMP Police Dog Service team was at the scene, but was unable to locate a suspect. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the RCMP at (902) 755-2121 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.