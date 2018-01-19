Pictou Landing Community Policing Office to Relocate

The Pictou Landing RCMP Community Policing office is moving, meaning their current office will be closed for a few weeks. The current office located at 49 Maple Street will be relocating to a new location at 6606 Pictou Landing Road.

For this move to happen, the office will continue to be closed to the public for approximately three weeks. For non-emergency police services, criminal record checks and routine inquiries, the public can contact the Stellarton RCMP Detachment at 902-755-4141. For emergencies, call 911.