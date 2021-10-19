Pictou Landing First Nation Band Elections set for November 25th

The ballot could be quite full for band elections for the Pictou Landing First Nation. The current list of candidates has been released by the community. There are six candidates in the running for Chief, including incumbent Andrea Paul.

As well, 33 people have been nominated for band council, including all six current councillors; Jenny Fraser, Haley Bernard, Dominic Denny, Wayne Denny, AJ Francis and Derek Francis.

Candidates have until today to decline the nomination. The election will be held November 25th.