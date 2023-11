Pictou Landing First Nation Community Members Choose new Chief and Council

Members of the Pictou Landing First Nation are going to the polls today to elect a new chief and band council

Four people are running for Chief: Hubert Nicholas, Tamara Young, Johnathan Beadle and Tonya Francis.

There’s also plenty of interest for the six Band Council seats. In all, 26 names are on the ballot, including several members of the current band council.

Voting will take place at the Training Centre from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.