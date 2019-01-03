Pictou listed in Canadian Living magazine’s list of Small Towns You Should Visit

A national publication has listed Pictou as one of more than 20 small towns in Canada you

should visit. Canadian Living has recommended Pictou to its readers for trips that demand exploration and relaxation. Pictou was ranked in 20th spot.

The publication points out Pictou is where Canada’s first Scottish immigrants landed in the 1700’s and the town has kept that old-world charm. The magazine says there are interesting attractions, and a port where boaters are easily accommodated. There’s also the 13-kilometre Short Line Trail for walking, cycling, running, skiing and snowmobiling. The magazine adds the Fitzpatrick Mountain Trail is best for skilled mountain biker and trail runners.

One other Nova Scotia community made the rankings, Annapolis Royal in 19th. Topping the list was Beaver Creek, Yukon, a border town near the Alaska border.