Pictou Lobster Carnival Organizers pleased With Event

Organizers of the Pictou Lobster Carnival deemed the event a success.

Lobster Carnival media relations manager Kent Corbett said they reached capacity in their licensed areas for Friday and Saturday nights for musical events, noting there was about 1,000 people there for the closing show on Sunday featuring Jimmy Rankin and Dave Gunning. Corbett also said they had a good sized Mardi Gras Street Parade on Saturday considering it’s been two years since the last one.

Event chair Shawn McNamara said two big ingredients of the success were the good weather and the fact people wanted to get out and do something after two years of going without. He also pointed to one of the newest events, the Nick Falconer Memorial Crate Run on Saturday, gathering some interest.

When asked if there was concern early on that the event wouldn’t draw big crowds, Corbett said they sold twice as many advance tickets than they ever have before in the span of two days.