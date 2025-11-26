Pictou Lodge serves as backdrop for a new television series

Pictou Lodge is the backdrop for a new television series being developed for Eastlink Community TV.

The series, called “Chef’s Kiss” is produced by Winter Light Productions of Halifax. Director and Production Manager Kim Moser says they have transformed the main dining room area into a kitchen.

Moser says 13 chefs have been invited to be part of the series; one chef will be featured in each half hour episode.

Production at the Lodge began just over a week ago and will continue until December 1st.