Pictou looks to sell Surplus Property

The town of Pictou is putting together a list of surplus property to sell. Town CAO Kyle

Slaunwhite informed council that there are a number of town-held properties that are either undeveloped or obtained from tax sales. Slaunwhite says they would serve a better purpose to be sold for housing, helping build the tax base and population.

Council has directed Slaunwhite to draw up a list that could be posted within the next few weeks. Mayor Jim Ryan directed the CAO to focus first on smaller parcels of land that could be used for single unit homes or duplexes.

Ryan says larger surplus land holdings could be subject to requests for proposals from developers to build multi-unit dwellings and affordable housing