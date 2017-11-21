Pictou man facing Assault and Weapons Charges

Monday morning at approximately 10 a.m., the RCMP received a complaint of an assault involving a firearm on Veterans Dr. in Pictou. The man fled from the scene where he was observed by RCMP entering a nearby business. He was taken in to custody without incident.

A loaded handgun was recovered at the business. A 31-year-old man from Pictou is facing multiple charges including Assault and weapons offences.

The victim of the assault, a 23-year-old woman, was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.