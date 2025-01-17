Pictou Market Wharf to Receive $6 million in Upgrades to Protect it from Storm Surge and Sea Level Rise

The Pictou Market Wharf will see $6 million in upgrades thanks to the three levels of government.

The federal government is investing $2.4 million in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), the Nova Scotia government is investing $2 million, and the Town of Pictou is kicking in $1.6 million.

A release from the government states will go towards building a fixed breakwater to replace the floating breakwater, building a more resilient wharf extension, and raising the level of these structures along the waterfront in Pictou. The release states the project is expected to reduce the risk associated with future sea level rise and storm surges while also reducing the number of people who are left without access to essential services during storm surge events.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, Pictou West MLA Marco MacLeod, and Town of Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan were on hand for the announcement.

The release states the town experienced sea level rise and storm surges that are expected to intensify, with the Market Wharf bearing the brunt of the impact, adding infrastructure at the Market Wharf, which includes buildings, wooden structures, sewer, water and storm mains, roads and paths, as well as businesses and personal property, is at risk.