Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan says 2023 was in the Town Marked by Several Celebrations

Town of Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan called 2023 a big year for the town when it comes to celebrations.

Ryan noted it was the 150th anniversary of the town’s incorporation, and the 250th anniversary of the arrival of the Ship Hector, bringing the first permanent Scottish settlers to the area.

Looking ahead, Ryan said council hoped to be a bit further ahead with some of its major projects with respect to the waterfront plan in the town, noting they are behind. He said the big expansion to the DeCoste Performing Arts Centre is starting to take shape now, with a grand opening later this year. He said they are expecting to see the Ship Hector return to the water either late summer or early fall, noting this is on top of the usual infrastructure upgrades and maintenance.

Ryan said there is a lot of local interest when it comes to residential development, with four or five of them planned or on the way.