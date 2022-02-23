Pictou Opts for Less Expensive Fire Truck

Pictou town council is going with a less expensive option to replace an aging fire truck.

Back in January, Fire Chief Paul Janes recommended that council purchase a truck that met the conditions of the tender, but also had a few extras – including a larger internal water tank. Council at that time decided to table their decision until they looked at the possibility of other sources of revenue for the purchase, as the chief’s recommendation was more than $200,000 above the $600,000 budgeted for the replacement.

At last night’s regular meeting, council decided against following the chief’s recommendation, and instead purchase a truck that meets the tender requirements but is within the budgeted price.