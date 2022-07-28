Pictou receives Federal Funding for Several Projects

As part of over $700,000 in local funding announced last week, the Town of Pictou picked up

some Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency money to help improve the downtown and waterfront areas.

The Town of Pictou received $35,000 through the Revitalize Main Street Initiative for marketing promotion activities targeting 6,000 more visitors to the waterfront and downtown, and $120,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund for a reconstructed sidewalk along Water Street.

Pictou Town Mayor Jim Ryan said Water Street was torn up almost all of last summer while they improved the water infrastructure and replaced nearby curbing and sidewalks to make them wider and more user friendly with tactile crosswalk panels, bike racks, benches, and access ramps. As for the promotional funding, Ryan said the town has been involved in a waterfront and downtown area improvement plan.

Ryan said the town is looking forward to a busy rest of the summer.