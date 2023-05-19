Pictou Skatepark hosts its Grand Opening Saturday

The Pictou Skate Park Society is hosting the grand opening all wheels jam at the Pictou Skatepark on Saturday, starting at noon.

Society president Ashley George said construction of the park wrapped up late last summer, and wanted to hold a grand opening to spread awareness of the facility and to invite everyone that helped fund and support the build. George noted it took about 12 years to raise the around $330,000 funds needed, noting money also came from the federal and provincial governments.

George said there will be live music and prizes, adding it will be quite the event.