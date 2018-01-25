Pictou Special Olympics Capture Several Annual Awards

A number of local athletes, coaches and supporters of the Special Olympics have won major awards for 2017. Daniel Martin of Pictou was named the Male Athlete of the year after a successful year in snowshoeing. Martin trained 4-5 days a week, and has competed nationally and globally for Special Olympics.

Terry Richardson, also of Pictou County is being recognized with the Dr. Elizabeth A. Chard Chairperson’s Award. Richardson has volunteered on the local committee for 14 years, and is a member of the 2018 Special Olympics Canda National Summer Games committee.

Finally, the team of the year award goes to the Pictou Curling club after winning the gold medal in a championship game in 2017.

A formal presentation of the awards will be made at a gala in Halifax next week.