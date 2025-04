Pictou town council passed its budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year last night.

The operating budget is up slightly to $7.94 million dollars, with tax rates remaining steady at $1.69 per $100 assessment for residential property and $4.34 per $100 assessment for commercial. With a new contract in place for solid waste collection, fees for garbage collection are up to $181.13 per year per household, and recycling fees are $61.09 annually.