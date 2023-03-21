Pictou Town Council allows development of Apartment Complex on Beeches Road

Pictou Town Council has given the green light to a developer that wants to build an apartment complex on Beeches Road on the old hospital site.

The development required a decision on a variance, as the building plans include a roof that is 5 feet above the maximum height as spelled out in the R3 Zone, where the building will go.

After hearing from planner Roland Burek and one complaint that was filed against the variance by a resident, council voted in favour of allowing the development to go ahead with the added roof height..