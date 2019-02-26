MacDonald Chrysler
Advertisement

Pictou Town Council Approves Capital Budget

This entry was posted in News on .

Pictou town council has approved its capital budget for the new fiscal year beginning April 1. A total of just under $1.58 million will be spent on projects, including $440,000 for improvements to town buildings, and $395,000 for sidewalks and curbing. Council will vote on the operational budget for 2019-2020 at next month’s meeting.