Pictou Town Council Approves Capital Plan

Pictou town council has approved a capital plan for the current fiscal year.

At last night’s regular meeting, town engineer Iain MacIssac presented three proposals, ranging from a high of $11.4 million to cover all projects on the town’s “wish list”, to an $8 million plan that uses a more phased approach to spread out the cost of several projects over multiple years.

Council decided to go with a mid-range plan, costing roughly $10 million dollars. While it doesn’t cover every capital need, it would pay for several during the current fiscal year.

Mayor Jim Ryan and council agreed it was the plan that best balanced costs with shorter time frames for construction, meaning less disruption for citizens and businesses.