Pictou Town Council approves second reading of Development Agreement to Construct 36 Two Unit Buildings

A development on the former Pictou Golf Course land has been given the go-ahead.

Pictou town council passed second reading of a development agreement with C.F. Construction to build 36 two unit buildings on the lands at 321 Beaches Road.

The development will be privately owned, with the group responsible for roads and infrastructure within the development. Before council passed the agreement, town planner Roland Burek noted that he didn’t receive any submissions from the public either for or against the proposed development: however, there is still a two week period for any affected parties to file an appeal of the agreement with the Utility & Review Board