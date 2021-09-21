Pictou Town Council Deals with Several Issues at Regular Meeting

Several financial housekeeping and other matters were dealt with at Pictou Town Council’s meeting Monday night.

The audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31st were approved by council. The town remains in a strong financial position

About $100,000 was transferred from the Water Street Sidewalk Capital Funds to cover the cost of emergency repairs at the Sinclair Lift Station. Mayor Jim Ryan said the transfer was done so that the town does not have to borrow the money. Ryan also mentioned that with capital grants coming to the town, this should not affect the sidewalk project.

Manny Withrow was appointed as a second Fire Inspector for the town.

Two more flagpoles will be purchased this year for Market Square. Councillor Dan Currie noted that this will enable the town to mark special events, such as Pride, at the same time without having to take down the Canadian flag.