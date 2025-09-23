Pictou Town Council deals with Several Issues related to Land

A couple of housekeeping items with respect to land at the regular monthly meeting of Pictou town council.

One item was the purchase of a 6,000 square foot piece of land on the high side of Battery Street. It was supposed to be included in a transfer to the town from the rail company, but was mistakenly deeded to the province. The province has agreed to sell the land to the town for $1 – CAO Kyle Slaunwhite expects it will cost the town between $800 and $1,000 overall, including registration and legal fees.