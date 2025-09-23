Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Pictou Town Council deals with Several Issues related to Land

Sep 23, 2025 | Local News

A couple of housekeeping items with respect to land at the regular monthly meeting of Pictou town council.

One item was the purchase of a 6,000 square foot piece of land on the high side of Battery Street. It was supposed to be included in a transfer to the town from the rail company, but was mistakenly deeded to the province. The province has agreed to sell the land to the town for $1 – CAO Kyle Slaunwhite expects it will cost the town between $800 and $1,000 overall, including registration and legal fees.
The town also amended a development agreement with the company working to develop land along Beeches Road. The details of the agreement will not change, but the name of the company has changed to Roseview Development Inc.


