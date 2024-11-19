Pictou Town Council Holds First Meeting and Moves on a Number of Issues

The new council for the Town of Pictou hit the ground running in their first regular monthly meeting on Monday night.

Former councilor Melinda MacKenzie was appointed a citizen member of the Parks and Recreation Committee, town solicitor Craig Clarke was designated the person responsible for investigating possible Code of Conduct violations, and a 3,500 square foot vacant lot located at 149 Louise Street will be listed for sale, with the expectation that the owner constructs a “tiny home” on the lot.

In addition, council pre-approved $5,000 in next year’s grant budget to the New Horizons 55+ Club to help with roof repairs, and $10,000 to the Ship Hector Society to help with their launch, which is planned for next July.

Re-elected councillor Nadine LeBlanc was chosen to be Deputy Mayor until October 31st of next year.