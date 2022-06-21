Pictou Town Council Makes Decision on Several History Related Projects

Pictou town council made a couple of decisions concerning town history.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting, council voted to move forward with the process of designating Laurel Hill Cemetery as a municipal heritage property. Councillors Melinda MacKenzie and Nadine LeBlanc noted that Laurel Hill scored very high on the criteria used to evaluate whether a property should be considered heritage.

Council also decided to donate the CT-133 Silver Star T-Bird plane, that had been part of the Veteran’s Memorial Park near the Rotary, to Bridgewater. There were two main reasons council took up CEF Bridgewater’s offer to take the plane: the new site of the Veteran’s Memorial Park will be too small to host the plane, and it requires costly repairs to its structure. Mayor Jim Ryan and council noted that they will look for other ways to recognize the town’s military heritage