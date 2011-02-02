Pictou Town Council Makes Several Changes

Pictou town council made some changes during their regular monthly meeting.

Council voted to have the Heritage Advisory Committee become part of the Planning Advisory Committee. Mayor Jim Ryan said that Heritage would likely become a sub-committee within Planning, as many of their responsibilities would overlap.

Avery Withrow was named an additional building and fire inspector for the town, and Shawn MacNamara will be the town’s representative on the steering committee for Habitat for Humanity Pictou County.