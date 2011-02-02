Listen Live

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Pictou Town Council Makes Several Changes

Pictou town council made some changes during their regular monthly meeting.

Council voted to have the Heritage Advisory Committee become part of the Planning Advisory Committee. Mayor Jim Ryan said that Heritage would likely become a sub-committee within Planning, as many of their responsibilities would overlap.

Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan. (Town of Pictou photo)

Avery Withrow was named an additional building and fire inspector for the town, and Shawn MacNamara will be the town’s representative on the steering committee for Habitat for Humanity Pictou County.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year