Pictou Town Council Opts to Keep the Current Trucking Route in the Community

It’s back to the drawing board for Pictou Town Council.

A special meeting was held last night to discuss building a new route for trucks carrying long loads, to replace the current route through the downtown core. Last week, many residents came out to voice their opposition to a plan that would see an extension of Wellington Street down to the port.

At last night’s meeting, after town CAO Kyle Slaunwhite read out a summary of town staff’s recommendations, councillor Robert Fry put forward a motion to keep the current trucking route, and to table indefinitely the plans for Wellington Street and the Jitney Trail. After some discussion, the motion was passed 4-1, with only Mayor Jim Ryan voting against. Ryan said that council did its job.

Mayor Ryan says that while the status quo remains in place, council has not ruled out other possibilities for a trucking route if they are brought forward.