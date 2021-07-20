Pictou Town Council Questions Paper Excellence and Northern Pulp’s $350 Million Upgrade Plans

Councillors with the Town of Pictou had plenty of questions, as members of Northern Pulp, and

its parent company Paper Excellence, made a presentation on the $350 million proposal to rebuild and restart the pulp mill in Abercrombie.

Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan appreciated the opportunity to have their questions answered, but he knows that the approval process will be long, and council doesn’t make the final decision. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ryan-Not-Up-to-Us.mp3

After the presentation and Q&A session that lasted just over two hours, Ryan says he remains skeptical.

Northern Pulp is doing another public presentation Tuesday evening , with Pictou County council.