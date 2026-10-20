Pictou Town Council Seeks More Clarification on a Possible Relocation of Cormorants in the Area

Pictou Town council wants more information on a possible solution to the cormorant problem.

Department of Natural Resources wrote to council asking for a letter of support for a plan that DNR is working on with Nova Scotia Power to build a new habitat near the end of Mile Bridge. The idea is to encourage the seabirds to move away from their current location close to the edge of the Pictou Causeway, citing concerns about safety and damage to NSP equipment.

During discussions, Mayor Jim Ryan and council raised several questions about the proposal – whether it would be successful, and whether it would just relocate the problem to the county, and if so, what would be the reaction from Pictou County councillors .

Town council decided to ask a DNR representative to come and present their proposal at next month’s meeting.