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Pictou Town Council Seeks More Clarification on a Possible Relocation of Cormorants in the Area

Oct 20, 2026 | Local News

Pictou Town council wants more information on a possible solution to the cormorant problem.  

Department of Natural Resources wrote to council asking for a letter of support for a plan that DNR is working on with Nova Scotia Power to build a new habitat near the end of Mile Bridge. The idea is to encourage the seabirds to move away from their current location close to the edge of the Pictou Causeway, citing concerns about safety and damage to NSP equipment.  

During discussions, Mayor Jim Ryan and council raised several questions about the proposal – whether it would be successful, and whether it would just relocate the problem to the county, and if so, what would be the reaction from Pictou County councillors .  

 Town council decided to ask a DNR representative to come and present their proposal at next month’s meeting.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.