Pictou Town Council seeks to Gather Input on the pros and cons of a Tourism Marketing Levy

The topic of a three percent marketing levy for accommodations is being raised again by Pictou town council.

The town of Pictou is the last municipality in Pictou County that has not passed the levy, as local innkeepers and other accommodation operators have been resistant to the idea. Mayor Jim Ryan says many local operators, who are small and independent businesses, have questions about the levy being asked for by Destination Eastern & Northumberland Shores, or DEANS.

Ryan would like to bring together both DEANS and local operators to come together and make presentations to the new council outlining the pros and cons of the levy, so that council can have guidance on how to proceed. Ryan hopes that can be done in the next couple of months.