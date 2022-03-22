Pictou Town Council Takes Care of Several Financial Matters at Meeting

A bit of bookkeeping at last night’s meeting of Pictou Town Council. Along with approval to write off a bit more than $8,000 in total from 25 accounts described as “doubtful”, council passed a resolution to borrow about $901,000 through the Municipal Funding Corporation, funded by debentures and to be paid off over a period of 15 years. This money is to replace some temporary funding with a long-term, scheduled debt.

Council also moved to give the Pictou Lobster Carnival $7,500 in funding for each of the next three years, and to formalize the annual grant to the DeCoste Performing Arts Centre at $25,000 without requiring an annual re-application.