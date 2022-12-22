Pictou Town Council to Maintain Current Size

Pictou Town Council will remain the same size.

The Utility and Review Board has approved an application from the municipal unit to maintain the current make-up of a Mayor and four town councillors elected at large.

In it’s report to the UARB, the town indicated the current council considered their workload manageable and did not require an increase or decrease in the number of councillors.

There were no objections to the town’s application to maintain the status quo.

The 2021 Census pegged Pictou’s population at 3,107. That is down slightly from the previous Census, which put the number of town citizens at 3,186. The number of eligible voters in the last municipal election in October, 2020 was 2,551.