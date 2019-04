Pictou town council has overhauled its vendor bylaw. Mayor Jim Ryan says the new rules strike a balance between food trucks seeking to set up in the town, and established brick-and-mortar restaurants. Under the bylaw, a vendor can obtain a licence for 5 days operation of their choosing for $200, or single days for $45. Mayor Jim Ryan says the changes do not affect rules for vendors at special events.

Ryan says council may revisit the bylaw depending on how things play out over the next year.