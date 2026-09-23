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Pictou Town Counil to decide name for marina

Sep 23, 2026 | Local News

Pictou town council has their work cut out for them in choosing a new name for the marina. Mayor Jim Ryan says they have received about 80 suggestions, and they will work over the next few months to narrow down the possibilities.

Other Local News Stories

Richmond Warden happy with interest in firearm safety

Sep 24, 2026

The Warden of Richmond is glad to see healthy interest in firearm safety. At Monday night's regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat, Lois Landry noted that 36 people signed up for a Firearm Safety Course that was unfortunately held during...

Richmond council responds to grant request change

Sep 24, 2026

A local organization asked Richmond Municipal Council to change its grant request. During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Monday night in Arichat, councillors reviewed correspondence from Amanda Knight, with Raising the Villages,...

Diesel prices drop in Nova Scotia

Sep 23, 2026

The price of diesel dropped last night in Nova Scotia. A litre of diesel in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury is now between $2.69.4 cents and 2.72.4.  For the rest of Cape Breton, it's $2.70.2 to $2.73.2.

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.