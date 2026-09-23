Pictou Town Counil to decide name for marina

Pictou town council has their work cut out for them in choosing a new name for the marina. Mayor Jim Ryan says they have received about 80 suggestions, and they will work over the next few months to narrow down the possibilities.
Town of Antigonish to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The Town of Antigonish will fly the Mi’kmaq flag from September 29 to October 2 in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30 and Treaty Day on October 1. Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron called the week a time for education and...