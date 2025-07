Now that the town of Pictou has opened up some streets to ATV access, enabling people to come into town from the trails, questions are being raised about whether town residents can easily access those same ATV streets in order to travel onto the trails and beyond.

There was some discussion on the matter at Pictou Town Council last night, and Mayor Jim Ryan notes the issue is fair application of the bylaws.

Council has asked staff to look into the matter and come back to council with options