Pictou West By-Election Nears, Voter Information Cards Delivered to Registered Voters

Time is winding down for the Pictou West By-Election. It is now one week away; election day is next Tuesday, May 21st.

Elections Nova Scotia officials are encouraging residents of Pictou West to take advantage of options to vote early at the returning office or the advance poll.

Registered voters in Pictou West should have received a voter information card in the mail. The card includes information on where and when to vote. Whether you vote in the advance poll or on regular polling day next Tuesday, residents of Pictou West are encouraged to bring their VIC and ID when they vote. You can vote without a VIC if you have an ID with your name and civic address. You can also sign a declaration attesting to your eligibility.

If you applied to vote by mail, the deadline to return your write-in ballot is 8 p.m. on election night. If you don’t believe there’s enough time to return the completed mail-in ballot by mail, can you drop it off at the returning office or have someone return it on you behalf.