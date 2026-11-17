The Pictou West Food Bank is gearing up for another busy holiday season.

Dave Pask, chair of the Pictou West Food Bank, said client numbers increased by five and 10 per cent, but with some people coming more frequently, including folks who haven’t been to the food bank in a while.

With the holidays on the way, Pask said donations always increase in December, with a couple of food drives coming up, noting they have great support in the area. They will also do a Christmas Hamper drive later in the month, offering all the fixings for a Christmas dinner.