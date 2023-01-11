Pictou West Food Bank Receives Help from Province to Relocate

The PC government is investing $245,000 to help the Pictou West Food Bank relocate to a more accessible building where it can better meet community needs.

The food bank operated for 20 years from the basement of Pictou Town Hall in a space with no elevator access or proper washrooms. Provincial funding will support the move to a 604-square-metre facility in downtown Pictou with a fully equipped commercial kitchen and walk-in refrigeration unit.

Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane stated the investment will allow the food bank to offer new programs and provide more access to healthy local food.

The new location offers the potential for a soup kitchen, food and nutrition workshops, and community rentals