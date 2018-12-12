Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane calls on Health Minister to Address Doctor Shortages

One local MLA is calling on another local MLA to do more regarding doctor shortages.

Progressive Conservative Healthcare critic and Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane says the Stephen McNeil government has been in power for five years and their promise of every Nova Scotian having a doctor has not been successful.

In a release, MacFarlane pointed to an increase in the number of people on the waiting list for a family doctor in the northern zone in Nova Scotia. Between November and December this year alone, she said, Colchester, Cumberland and Pictou counties saw a 4.3 per cent increase in the number of people on the waiting list. She also called on Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Randy Delorey to do more to recruit and keep doctors in Nova Scotia.

MacFarlane said the first thing to be done is engaging doctors more and opening a sincere dialogue. She also wants to know if the health department has thought about conducting exit interviews for doctors leaving the province.