Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane Reflects on a Busy Year including a term as Interim PC Leader

Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane said 2018 was fabulous on a personal level.

MacFarlane began serving as the interim Leader of the PC Party in January and held the position until Pictou East MLA Tim Houston was elected leader on October 27th. She said people are her passion and her job allows her passion to meet purpose, which she said is helping others. She said it was honouring and humbling to serve as interim leader, and complimented Houston who she said is already making strides.

As for next year, MacFarlane said there are a number of meetings relating to health and welllness on the horizon.

MacFarlane said she has some legislation ideas that will be shared when they go back into the house, noting her colleagues in the PC caucus have similar ideas in their respective portfolios. She said the PCs are united and feel good about the future and where they are as a party.