Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane says 2023 was a Busy Year in her Riding

Karla MacFarlane, Pictou West MLA and Speaker of the Nova Scotia House of Assembly, said 2023 was a tremendous year for the area.

While starting the year still dealing with the aftermath of post tropical storm Fiona, she said there were a of positive highlights for Pictou West in 2023. She pointed to the investment made at the Hector Quay along the Pictou waterfront, as well as the 250 and 150 year anniversary celebrations for the Hector arrival and the Town of Pictou respectively. MacFarlane also mentioned the investment made at the DeCoste Centre and new library coming to the area, two new doctors coming to the Pictou West Collaborative Centre, and infrastructure investments.

As for what`s on the way, MacFarlane spoke about a day care centre, managed by the Pictou YMCA, set to open on Water Street.

MacFarlane said the province continues to provide funding for local fire departments, and other essential services.