Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane says new Recovery Support Centre in New Glasgow Important for Pictou County

The province recently opened the doors of a new recovery support centre in the area.

The new centre in Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow expands on the withdrawal management services previously based in the Town of Pictou, with space to offer both inpatient and day programs.

A release from the province states it will provide on-site withdrawal support and link people to other levels of care based on their individual needs, such as opioid-use disorder treatment and community mental health and addictions programs. The centre is staffed by an interdisciplinary team, including nurse practitioners, physicians, nurses, social workers, peer support workers and administrative staff.

Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane said it’s important to have the centre in Picotu County, noting the Pictou Detox Centre closed two years ago.

This is the second centre to open under the new recovery support model. The first opened in Dartmouth in January. In total, 10 recovery support centres will be set up across the province over the next two years. Five existing withdrawal management sites, including one at the Strait-Richmond Hospital, will evolve to the recovery support model