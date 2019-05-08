Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane seeks Emergency Meeting of the Standing Committee on Health

The province’s health critic is calling on the province to call an emergency meeting of the standing committee on health to go over recommendations made by the nurses union.

Yesterday, the Nova Scotia Nurses Union yesterday presented a report on heath care with 35 recommendations.

Today, heath critic and Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane is calling on the committee to meet,

discuss the recommendations, and possibly implement some of them as soon as possible.

One recommendation MacFarlane pointed to asks the Victorian Order of Nurses, the Department of Health and Wellness and the Nova Scotia Health Authority to review communications processes to ensure the VON, hospitals, and collaborative practices are able to share information and are aware of changes and developments to the health status of patients. She called this a no-brainer and something that could happen immediately.

MacFarlane wrote a letter to Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, vice chair of the standing committee of the legislature on health to request the meeting for May 29th. The MLA also suggested Janet Hazelton, president of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union, and others affiliated with the report be called as witnesses.