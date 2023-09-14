Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane to Become House of Assembly Speaker, Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau Minister of Community Services and Minister responsible for L’nu Affairs

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced a cabinet shuffle and it affects some local MLAs.

Houston named Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane as the first female Speaker when the House

of Assembly resumes on Thursday, October 12. Her appointment will be ratified when the house sits.

Trevor Boudreau, MLA for Richmond, is now Minister of Community Services and Minister responsible for L’nu Affairs. MacFarlane will assist Boudreau at the Department of Community Services until the House of Assembly resumes.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster becomes Minister of

Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, while retaining his current responsibilities as Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, Minister of Labour Relations, Minister of Gaelic Affairs and Deputy Premier.

Houston thanked outgoing cabinet members, including Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn, for their work and dedication over the past two years.