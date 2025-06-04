Pictou West MLA Marco MacLeod announces Provincial Funding for Accessibility Upgrades and infrastructure Improvements with Community and Recreation Facilities

Pictou West MLA Marco MacLeod has announced more than $300,000 for accessibility upgrades and infrastructure improvements at community and recreation facilities in the local area. The money is provided through the province’s Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Department.

The largest amount of funding for a single project is the New Caledonia Curling Club in Pictou with $80,000 for upgrades to the ice shed. The Pictou County Wellness Centre Building Authority has received two grants; one for $45,500 for the PCWC Plant and guest experience project, and the other worth $29,460 for accessibility upgrades.

The Toney River Community Centre receives $50,000 and Sea Glass Coffee House in Pictou $42,882; both for accessibility upgrades. The YMCA of Pictou County gets $35,000 for change room renovations while the Pictou Island Community Association is getting $15,488 for plumbing and accessibility improvements.

The Municipality of the County of Pictou of receives $3,250 for accessibility upgrades while Small Holdings Farm in Millsville gets $2,163 for accessibility upgrade to the On-Farm Shop’s Entryway