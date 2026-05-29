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Pictou West MLA Marco MacLeod Hits the Ground Running as Nova Scotia’s New Energy Minister

May 29, 2026 | Local News

Pictou West MLA Marco MacLeod is the new Minister of Energy for  Nova Scotia.  Premier Tim Houston, the former energy minister, made the announcement on Wednesday. 

Pictou West MLA Marco MacLeod (Nova Scotia Legislature photo)

 

MacLeod  previously  served as  ministerial assistant for both Houston and prior energy minister and Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau.   

MacLeod said he plans to jump in with both feet, noting he had a meeting yesterday morning to discuss offshore wind energy with federal government representatives.  He said the province needs a healthy  economy,  and it needs to modernize its energy system.  MacLeod pointed to the number of wind energy plans for the Antigonish area, calling it a  move  in the right direction.    

As for concerns about the role taking time away from his regular MLA duties,  MacLeod said he has days in the  constituency   booked every week to take care of issues  important  to residents.  With that said, he said he will be spending a bit more time in Halifax with the new position.   


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year