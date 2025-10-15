Pictou West MLA says Recent Sitting of the Legislature was Productive

With the Fall session of the Nova Scotia Legislature wrapping up on October 3, Pictou West MLA Marco MacLeod said he feels good about the work government did, calling it a productive session.

MacLeod said a lot of the legislation affects everyone. He pointed to the new traffic safety act replacing the former motor vehicle act, which MacLeod said was outdated. The new act clarifies rules and updates municipalities on the language and their responsibilities.

He also pointed to one of the pieces in the Protecting Nova Scotians Act which limits how companies can collect and keep social insurance numbers, calling it a positive change for all residents.

MacLeod credited the PC team for their work, and pointed to the efforts of local MLAs.