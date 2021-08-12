Pictou West NDP candidate Rick Parker says Jobs and Health Care are Top of Mind with Voters

Pictou West’s NDP candidate says the two big issues he hears about in the riding are jobs and

health care.

Rick Parker, who works in accounting and marketing in Stellarton, says the area is dependent on primary industries for most of the decent paying opportunities in the area. With a lot of cutbacks and job losses in the area, Parker said the area needs government support and investment for the next generation of farmers, forestry workers, and fishermen.

Parker said he also wants to see more investment in mental health services.

A volunteer with CHAD Transit and the Pictou/North Colchester Federation of Agriculture, Parker said in order to win the riding he will have to show residents it’s not necessarily the political party that matters as much as the willingness to take a leadership role and fight for residents.