Pictou West PC Candidate Karla MacFarlane says Health Care and the Environment on the minds of Local Voters

Pictou West PC incumbent Karla MacFarlane says two issues dominate discussion as she meets voters in this provincial election.

MacFarlane says by far, health care is the most talked about issue, in a county where 12,000 people don’t have a family doctor.

MacFarlane says she’s also hearing more questions from voters about her party’s environmental plan.

MacFarlane is seeking her third term in Pictou West. As for what she needs to do to be re-elected, MacFarlane says she has to work hard as she every have, no one can take anything for granted in politics. MacFarlane says she and her team has been knocking on doors every day, followed by phone calls in the evening.